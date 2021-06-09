By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Wolves have appointed former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new head coach, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, whose four-year reign came to an end last season.

Nuno signed a new three-year deal at Wolves in September 2020 but left by “mutual agreement.”

Lage, has been out of work since leaving Benfica last summer.

His appointment comes as no surprise as he has been the club’s number one choice following the surprise departure of Nuno.

The 45-year-old flew to London for talks with Wolves’ chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Scott Sellars last month to begin negotiations over joining the club, before being granted a work permit.

Lage made his name as a coach in youth football, spending nearly 20 years coaching academy sides before getting his break with Benfica in 2019.

He already has the experience of English football too, having assisted Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea previously.