By Abankula

South African woman Joziami Thamara Sithole has set a new world record in multiple births, after delivering 10 babies at a time.

The 37 year-old woman erased the record set by 25 year-old Malian Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine babies in Morocco on 4 May.

Sithole’s 10 babies comprised 7 boys and 3 girls.

She delivered in a hospital in Gauteng province, IOL News, a local media outlet, reported.

“The mother and her children are in good health, and the family also has two other twin daughters, aged six”, the news platform reported.

Sithole expressed surprise at breaking the world record, as she expected to have eight children and not 10, according to ultrasound results.

The South African was said to have been undergoing fertility treatment, when she became pregnant.

Professor Denny Mawela, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Avako McGatho University of Health Sciences, told the Anadolu News Agency that her case is very rare.

For now, the babies will stay in the incubators for several months due to the high-risk pregnancy the mother went through.