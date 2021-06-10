By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actor, producer, and digital creator Timini Egbuson clocked 34 today and bought himself a Range Rover SUV to celebrate his birthday.

The movie star took delivery of the SUV as part of the activities to celebrate his 34th birthday.

One of his colleagues and BBNaija former housemate Bisola Aiyeola was the first to share the video of the new car on Instagram.

“Bad Boy T @_timini it’s your birthday and it’s time for everyone to Get lit with you. You deserve everything good coming to your way cos you’ve worked hard for it. This is a Fabulous gift from Timini to Timini 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Happy birthday, G 🎁🎊🎁🎊🎉🎂🎉🎂,” she wrote.

Earlier, Timini had shared a post on his Instagram page describing this year as the best so far.

He wrote; “Birthday today … it’s really been the best year of my life 🌟 BadboyT is 1 year old btw.”

Timini, 34-year-old, born in Bayelsa State, South-South Nigeria, won Best Actor in a drama for his role in the movie by Toyin Abraham ‘Elevator baby.’

The younger brother of actress Dakore Akande, attended Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos and studied Psychology at the University of Lagos. He graduated in 2011.

He started his acting career in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera ‘Tinsel.’