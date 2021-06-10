By Ayinde Olaide

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day old strike with effect from Thursday, following an agreement reached between the union and the federal government.

Mr Abdullahi Yalwa, National Publicity Secretary of ASUP made this known to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the statement, “the suspension of the strike action was for a period of three months, to enable the government complete the implementation of the issues contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union.

“Following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our Union and the Federal Government, the Union has resolved to suspend its 65 days old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021.

“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union from 27th April, 2021.”

The ASUP scribe, who revealed that certain demands had already been met by the federal government, said the Union considered the appeals made by the government, traditional rulers, chairmen of governing councils of federal Polytechnics and members of the public, among others, who showed interest in the matter.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels to Federal Polytechnics.

“We are made to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalisation and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

“Other items include, the ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics, as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre.

“We also acknowledge the recent passage of the Bill for the removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country.

“In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, our union took cognisance of the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and indeed members of the public, who all showed varied interests in the matter,” he said.

The publicity secretary further explained that it was the expectation of the union that the suspension of the action would provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the memorandum.