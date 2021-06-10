Bode George, has said the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on destructions of lives and property by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State was suspicious.

The former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this in Lagos on Wednesday, in his State of the Nation’s address.

George said that it was disappointing that Buhari’s aide, who always react swiftly to criticism have also remained silent.

The PDP chieftain adde that it was dangerous that Buhari, being a Fulani man, refused to speak.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the killings of people of Igangan community is dangerous and the fact that he is a Fulani man makes the matter worse.

“I know his media aids to be very fast in reacting to issues but their silence on this particular incident is very suspicious,” he said.

Bode George also pointed out that the killings by the Fulani herdsmen in the wee hours of last Sunday has brought the seething malady right to our doorsteps.

He said: “The senseless killings, the cruel inhuman massacre of the Igangan natives in the Yoruba heartland by suspected herdsmen in the wee hours of last Sunday has brought the seething malady right to our doorsteps. No one is safe anymore.

“I wonder, what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of sane mind to plunge into the night with weapons of war, seeking out fellow citizens for pillage and murder? It puzzles rationality. It benumbs the senses.

“The Igangan massacre is now a watershed in these ceaseless psychopathic killings that now pester our country without let. It will continue to haunt us all.”