President Buhari said he had given the police and armed forces the instructions to be ruthless with bandits and vandals terrorising innocent citizens across the country.

In an interview with Arise TV, he stated that he had told the security agencies to treat bandits and other criminals in the “the language they understand”.

“Problem in the north-west; you have people over there stealing each other’s cattle and burning each other’s villages.

“Like I said, we are going to treat them in the language they understand.

“We have given the police and the military the power to be ruthless. You watch it in a few weeks’ time there will be difference.”

”Because we told them if we keep people away from their farm, we are going to starve. And the government can’t control the public.

“If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble.

“We are already in enough trouble. So we warn them sooner than later you’ll see the difference,’’ he said.

Buhari also criticised governors over the way and manner local government system was being managed.

He said the local government administration was almost non-existent in the country.

He cited situation where state governors continued to starve the local governments of funds saying “in a situation where N300 million is allocated to local government and they are given N100 million is not fair”.