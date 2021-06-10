By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their second anniversary.

In the statement released by Femi Adesina, the President extolled the sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

Buhari on behalf of all Nigerians and the Federal Executive Council saluted the vision, courage and patriotism of the Assembly.

He noted with appreciation, the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, they courageously find common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

The President presented his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulating them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge.

As the 9th National Assembly commemorates the landmark, President Buhari believes the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country.

Meanwhile, he looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with a focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams.