By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined to be specific on when the suspension of Twitter, the micro blogging service, will be lifted.

In a rare interview on Arise TV today, Buhari refused to answer the question on when the ban will be lifted.

“I will keep that to myself”, he told the Arise TV team, that included its chairman, Nduka Obaigbena.

Last week, Minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

He claimed the government took the action because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

Despite the threat of prosecution, many Nigerians have continued to use Twitter, by using the Virtual Private Networks(VPNs).