Buhari lands in Lagos today to inaugurate Railway Station

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Lagos today (Thursday) for a presidential visit to inaugurate the Mobolaji Junction Railway Station at Ebutte Meta.

Governor Babbajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to receive the president for the commissioning of the project.

Security is expected to be tight as heavy military and other security presence is anticipated.

Security report said there is the possibility of heavy traffic due to road blockade/ closure while the Presidential convoy is in transit.

Sanwo-Olu, who is expected to receive the president would very early in the morning hand over some equipment to the Nigerian police at the Police College, Ikeja.

The Federal Government had in April 2021 said that the Ebute Meta train station, the most iconic on the Lagos-Ibadan train service would be named after the first Lagos state governor, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson.

Johnson, who was military governor of Lagos between May 1967 and July 1975 died 30 October 2019.

He was 83 years old.