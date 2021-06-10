By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has finally received his GRAMMY trophy, months after winning the most coveted award.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was announced as the winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

An excited Burna Boy took to his Instagram on June 10, 2021, to share photos of his plaque accompanied by a video clip of himself and long-time producer, Leriq in the studio.

He wrote: “Early Morning deliveries from across the pond! 😪

“My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or “things”. They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first-class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering.

“They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are. I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again! ❤️

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category ahead of ‘Fu Chronicles’ by Antibalas, ‘Agora’ by Bebel Gilberto, ‘Love Letters’ by Anoushka Shankar, and, ‘Amadjar’ by Tinariwen.

He clinched his first nomination in 2019 in the same category, for his “African Giant” album, and while he did not win last year

‘Twice As Tall’ was executive-produced by American music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and featured musical acts like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Naughty by Nature, Stormzy, Youssou N’dour and Sauti Sol.