By Ismaila Chafe/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that fighting corruption in democratic setting is a difficult task to accomplish.

The president made the confession during an interview with Arise Television which was televised on Thursday.

According to him, the war against corruption has not been easy for him since he became a democratically elected President six years ago.

He, however, stressed that his administration had succeeded in easing out corrupt public officials without making noise about it.

Buhari recalled that much was achieved in the fight against corruption when he was military Head of State in the early 80s.

At that time, he said, “a lot of people were sent to prisons before I was also booted out”.

Buhari’s admission of his difficulties in accomplishing a cardinal programme of his government, vindicates reports by Transparency International that corruption is worsening under his watch.

In the last corruption index published by TI in January, Nigeria slipped from 146 to 149, its worst position since 2015.

Government officials attacked TI, but the president’s admission of the problems has finally knocked out their defensive walls.