President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated massive security equipment donated to police in Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to battle criminals in the State.

The equipment were inaugurated by Buhari at the Police College, Ikeja on Thursday.

The equipment donated to the police are: 150 Double Cabin Vehicles; 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1000 Ballistic Vests; 1000) Ballistic Helmets; 1000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies; 100 Security Patrol Bikes; two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four High Capacity Troop Carriers; two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles and Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources.

At the event were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among others.