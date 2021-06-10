See massive equipment Sanwo-Olu gave to police

Buhari hands over equipment donated to police by Sanwo-Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated massive security equipment donated to police in Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to battle criminals in the State.

L-R: Prince Dapo Abiodun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) during the handing over of security equipment to police.

The equipment were inaugurated by Buhari at the Police College, Ikeja on Thursday.

Some of the security equipment

The equipment donated to the police are: 150 Double Cabin Vehicles; 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1000 Ballistic Vests; 1000) Ballistic Helmets; 1000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies; 100 Security Patrol Bikes; two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four High Capacity Troop Carriers; two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles and Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources.

L-R: Gbajabiamila, Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun and Alkali at the event

At the event were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among others.

The motorcycles donated by Sanwo-Olu to police

APCs and vans donated to police

Some of the gadgets donated to the police

Buhari and Sanwo-Olu at the event