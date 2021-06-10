By Nimot Sulaimon

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration changed the date from May 29 to June 12 in honour of Late M.K.O Abiola.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was quoted to have said this in a statement on Wednesday by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

“The Federal Government congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

“Aregbesola said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, saying the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united and indivisible entity.

“No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,“ the statement read in part.