By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State has vowed to deal decisively with anyone attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order during the ongoing Egungun festival in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, made the vow in a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Onadeko said the command, through diligent intelligence, had been intimated about plots by criminally-minded persons in the state to deliberately cause violence during the ongoing Egungun festival.

Onadeko said the command had been watching unfolding developments in the state and would not fold its hands while the festival evolved into a “free-for-all” that would lead to bloodletting, arson, stealing and other vices.

“To this effect, the command promises to deal decisively with anyone that breaches the relative tranquility enjoyed in the state.

“The command wishes to emphatically assure the good people of Oyo State that effective and proficient deployment has been made to ensure heightened levels of security in the state,” Onadeko said.

She appealed to all and sundry to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.