Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, said the death of her husband didn’t come to her as a surprise.

Evelyn stated this on Wednesday when she received the delegation sent by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikotun.

She said, “What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say. That was the word I knew from him very well. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for. So, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. I wasn’t surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”

Evelyn, however, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to participate actively in her husband’s burial, which she said would be made public very soon.

However, the delegation led by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, presented a condolence letter signed by the governor to the family of the deceased.

Speaking, Elegushi said, “We are here on the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to pay a condolence visit and offer prayers to the family of our beloved pastor and prophet TB Joshua.”

TB Joshua died in Lagos on Saturday at the age of 57.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the cleric’s family will meet before the end of this week on the burial arrangement.