By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has been hired as a pundit by BBC Sport, the sports division of the BBC for this summer’s European Championships.

The media also hired former goalkeeper Petr Cech and the duo will work as pundits in the BBC studio for the Euros but not on the same games this summer, following reports of a ‘strained’ relationship.

The Chelsea legends were close as team-mates for the Blues but the dynamic changed during Lampard’s time as manager, with the former goalkeeper in his role as sporting director.

According to the Telegraph, the relationship between the pair was ‘strained’ prior to Lampard’s sacking in January after 18 months in the job.

Lampard will join notable names like Darren Fletcher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, alongside regulars Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand.

He is expected to be in the studio for England’s opening game against Croatia on Sunday.

Lampard will also be offering his opinion when France play Portugal on June 23.

The 42-year-old worked with BT Sport as a pundit, before taking his first job in management with Derby County.

But he has been out of work since he was fired by Chelsea in January.

Lampard was only in charge for 18 months before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel with the Blues sitting outside the top four.