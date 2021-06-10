Agency Reports

Barbora Krejcikova beat Greek girl Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 in the French Open women’s singles semi-finals to set up a final clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Earlier, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Tamara Zidansek in straight sets to reach a first Grand Slam final at the French Open on Thursday at a record 52nd attempt.

The 29-year-old Russian defeated world number 85 Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 and will face Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for the title on Saturday, 14 years after her Grand Slam debut.

Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci.

“I am so tired and so happy, it is very emotional,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

“It was difficult, I tried to fight very hard and to work on the tactical side. It is important to stay focused and in the right zone for the final on Saturday.”