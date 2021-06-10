Sokoto State, in collaboration with the FRSC, has started an enlightenment campaign on the increased use of bicycles to promote environmental safety.

FRSC spokesman in Sokoto State, Mr Salisu Muhammad-Tureta, on Thursday in Sokoto said that the campaign had been taken to schools, markets and other institutions to educate the citizenry.

He said increased use of bicycles would also help to decongest the roads, reduce carbon emission and improve the healthy living of riders.

“The essence of the programme is to create awareness on the importance of using the non-motorised mode of transportation,’’ he added.

He lauded the commitment of the Commissioners for Health and that of Youths and Sports in the state, Dr Ali Inname and Mr Bashir Gorau, respectively, to the drive.

Muhammad-Tureta also enjoined Sokoto State people to imbibe the use of bicycles within the state capital and in local government areas.