Dr Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ofuka defected with over 1,000 of his supporters in Bendeghe Ward, Etung Local Government Area of (LGA) of the state at a ceremony on Thursday in Etung.

Speaking after his formal registration, Ofuka said his decision to dump PDP for APC was in solidarity with the governor, who left the PDP for APC.

“I have to join the governor so that, together, we will continue the industrialization and agriculture revolution of our dear state of which cocoa is one of its mainstays.

“The governor needed the full support of all of us to realise the dream of making Cross River a model.

“Ayade has done so much for Cross River such that we cannot continue to be in opposition.

“We need to come to the mainstream by aligning with the center,” he said.

The special adviser urged other politicians in the state to move with the governor in order to attract critical infrastructure to the state.