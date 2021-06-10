President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has nowhere to go.

Buhari on Thursday, during an interview with Arise TV, described the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a dot in a circle that has nowhere to go.

Buhari said people from the South East have too much investment in Nigeria.

In his words, “That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and property, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

The president also claimed he has been assured by, “the elderly people” and “the youths” from the South-South region, that they have no intention of seceding.

He insisted that IPOB will not have “access to anywhere” even if they eventually secede from the country.