By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu has appealed to youths to shun acts of violence as the nation gears up for Democracy Day, June 12.

The Commissioner made the call on Wednesday in his office at Alausa Ikeja when he received members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN)Lagos State Chapter.

Dawodu advised against a repeat of last year’s incident especially the aftermath of the Endsars protest stressing that the ongoing agitation among youths on social media should not be allowed to degenerate into chaos and public unrest.

The Commissioner advised the youths to explore and engage the government more by employing legitimate channels to air their grievances.

He noted that the present administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has prioritized issues affecting youths not only in words but by actions.

“The Ministry of Youth and Social Development has embarked on numerous programmes and executed different projects across the State in this regard.

”These include the upgrading of Youth Centres with state of the art facilities across the State, the Year 2021 Interactive Session with Voluntary Youth Organisations and Youth Focused Non-Governmental Organisations and the Ministry in conjunction with UNFPA organised a Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Review and Implementation of Lagos State Youth Policy “, Mr Dawodu disclosed.

Meanwhile, Dawodu advised parents to watch over their children and monitor their movement to avoid being lured by elements with disruptive tendencies.

On his part, Chairman, NYCN, Lagos State Chapter, Mr Lekan Biliaminu Oba assured the State Government that the youths would contribute their quota in ensuring the continuity of the peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Thereafter, the NYCN Chairman recommended the reactivation of Voluntary Youth Organizations in schools, the establishment of a Love Peace Ambassador in each Senatorial District.

Also that there should be frequent dialogue with the Youth as well as encourage youths to serve as watchdogs in their various locations.