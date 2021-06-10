Agency Reports

Ousted Myanmar head of government, Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with corruption, according to a newspaper report on Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Myanmar found evidence that the 75-year-old committed “corruption using her rank,” the state-affiliated newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The accusations included illegally accepting 600,000 dollars and several kilograms of gold, as well as misusing land.

Suu Kyi’s lawyer described the accusations as “absurd’’ and “groundless’’.

“I’ve never met any statesman more honest and incorruptible as Aung San Suu Kyi,’’ Khin Maung Zaw, the head of her defence team, told dpa.

Corruption was punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Myanmar, which had seen widespread unrest since a military coup in February.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate had been under house arrest since the coup on Feb. 1, as she was for years under the previous military dictatorship.

The judiciary had already charged her with half a dozen offence, including violating foreign trade laws, violating Coronavirus measures and inciting sedition.

It was suspected that the junta wanted to use the proceedings to keep the popular ex-head of government out of politics permanently.

Myanmar had been plunged into chaos and violence since the coup. The military suppresses all resistance with brutal force.

According to estimates by the prisoners’ aid organisation AAPP, at least 858 people have been killed.

Almost 6,000 have been arrested. (dpa/NAN)

