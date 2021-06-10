By Abankula

The Nigerian government is proceeding inexorably with the agenda to regulate social media operations and platforms, with the announcement by the National Broadcasting Commission asking them to register or be outlawed.

NBC director-general, Armstrong Idachaba, issued the notification in newspaper advertisement.

NBC asked all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers in Nigeria to apply for its broadcast licence.

It said any online broadcast service provider that fails to obtain a licence will be considered an illegal entity.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and others are affected by the notice.

Idachaba said the application is in line with the provision of the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation 2004, section 2(1)(b)).

“The Commission shall have responsibility of receiving, processing and considering applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of Radio & Television Stations including cable television services, Direct Satellite Broadcast (DSB), and ANY medium of Broadcasting.

“The National Broadcasting Commission hereby directs every Online Broadcast Service provider and Social Media Platforms operating within the Nigerian State to apply and obtain broadcast Licence for their Service(s),” the official said.

Idachaba said the application should be sent to his Abuja office.