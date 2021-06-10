By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday inaugurated its Electronic Registration Committee with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to serve as the committee chairman.

National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus inaugurated the committee at the party’s National Secretariat.

Secondus said the PDP being the largest political party on the African continent was desirous of moving with the times.

He said the PDP was in touch with technological advancement and was desirous of remaining up to date hence the need to digitize its database.

The PDP chairman also revealed that the party had the e-registration project on the drawing board since 2010.

He said, “Reports we get across the country show that many more Nigerians want to belong to this party and this program will provide them such opportunities.

“When we say that PDP is the largest party in the continent, we are not grandstanding but stating the obvious. There is no nook or cranny of this country that you won’t find PDP members.

“In the 2019 general election, the PDP was the only political party that fielded candidates for all the positions: Presidency, Governorship, Senate and House of Representatives and in all the 36 states Houses of Assembly.

Obaseki, chairman of the e-registration committee while speaking at the inauguration promised to do a thorough job.

He said, “It is very worthy that our party, being a big party, has decided to digitalize membership and position the party to take over in 2023.”

Other members of the committee are the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Agbi Emmanuel, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Sani Kutigi, CID Maduabum and Hon. Austin Opara. The National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) is to serve as committee Secretary.