By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Integrity Youth Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state have rejected the chairmanship candidate for Obafemi/Owode Local government.

The group rejected the choice of Ogunsola Adesina Lanre to run for the position of Chairman after being selected by political elders of the party in the state.

The youth group in a statement signed by its Secretary, Comrade Tunji Adegbola cautioned the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun not to make another mistake of putting a fraudster and certificate forger as the Chairman of the Local Government Council.

He stated further that the said Ogunsola Adesina Lanre did not possess any certificate or statement of result from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), as claimed by him, in the documents submitted to the Screening Committee of the APC of Obafemi/Owode which went further to clarify from the institution.

This according to the group, can be proved with a letter of response from OOU which was signed by its Deputy Registrar, Mrs Y.O Ogunsanwo on behalf of the Registrar “indicating that the said statement of results submitted to the Screening Committee and for which clarification was sought did not emanate from the University”.

Tunji also noted that the people of Obafemi Owode Local Government are well known for their integrity, honesty and sincerity, thus it would be a minus if a fraudster is made the Chairman.

The group also accused some power brokers in the Party of wanting to force the aspirant on the local government by presenting his secondary school certificate and withdrawing the contentious OOU statement of result.

The statement further reads that leaders in the LG are against this, with a foresight that it would be another bitter pill for the governor if such certificate forger was made the chairman of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Council as experienced by the present administration in the past.

The group attached copies of the interest of expression form of the aspirant submitted to the Screening Committee, the purported response from Olabisi Onabanjo University, his Curriculum Vitae and the alleged falsified notification of result of Ogunsola Adesina Lanre stating that he has second class honour (lower Division), B.A Philosophy studied between 1997 to 2002 from the then Ogun State University.