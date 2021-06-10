Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has ignored President Muhammadu Buhari’s Twitter ban, by tweeting its condemnation.

“The ban on Twitter is not only illegal but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the FG’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country”, Ortom wrote in a tweet posted 8 June.

“It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media”, he added.

Ortom, a former APC governor switched to the PDP to contest the 2019 election.

He has been a constant critic of President Buhari over his poor record in protecting the Benue people from Fulani herdsmen militia.

By defying the Twitter suspension, Ortom assumed no one could prosecute him as he enjoys immunity.

The Buhari regime announced a suspension of Twitter last week Friday, few days after the micro-blogging platform deleted Buhari’s ‘violent’ tweets.