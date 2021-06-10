Local hunters in Osun State have urged the state government to include them in the security affairs of the state.

The hunters urged the state government to maximize the potency of the local security outfit known as ‘Ogoje Ilu’ as a complementary form of security approach for contingent reasons in the state.

They appealed to the state government to synergize with them more on the use of an orthodox policing system to complement the security system.

Chief Ogunbiyi Akamo, Head of the local hunters in Ijesa land, made the call during the Governor’s Family Meeting organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement in Ilesa.

Akamo while asking the government to sustain peace by strengthening the relationship between the local security outfits and the existing government security agencies, said that Osun still remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He expressed hope that the relationship between the two security outfits would reinforce a bottom-up approach to the security network and bridge the disconnect between the local community and the centre in the policing system.

Akamo charged the Adegboyega Oyetola administration to strive more in order to come up with a robust arrangement for internal security that will make a difference and reflect community participation through the use of local security outfits.

The hybridised security framework he hinted will be more driven by local intelligence systems due to their domiciliation among the people.

In his response, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, who represented the governor assured the hunters that their aspirations and demands would be given adequate consideration.

He also explained that the meeting was meant to be a forum where the people’s interests and opinions could be represented in the state policy circle which would also serve as a vehicle for strengthening democratic ideals through participatory and inclusive governance.