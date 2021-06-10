By Adeyemi Adeleye

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Chapter has mourned Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who died on Saturday in Lagos.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday evening by its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, said that it could not forget the philanthropic gesture, youth and women empowerment programs of the late cleric.

Doherty said that the entire members of PDP, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Pentecostal Church Community, members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, family, friends and associates of Joshua, who died at the age of 57 on Saturday.

“We are all grieved by this loss, but we are consoled by the fact that whatever God gives or takes belongs to Him and everything is predestined by Him.

“We recall all his efforts in trying to make Nigeria a better country.

“We cannot also forget his philanthropic gestures, his youth and women empowerment programs, and ultimately his penchant for positively impacting the lives of people both at home and abroad,” he said.

Doherty prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Televangelist.

“We also pray that God in His infinite mercies grants his family, friends, associates, and all members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.