By Victor Nwachukwu/Owerri

Professor Placid Njoku has debunked reports that he had resigned as Deputy Governor of Imo.

Njoku’s Chief Press Secretary, Ozioma Ukwuoma released a statement, in which Njoku vehemently denied the fake news.

Njoku said the reports were baseless and urged the good people of Imo and the general public to disregard them.

Here is Ukwuoma’s full statement:

“My attention has been drawn to the fake news circulating in the social media purporting that the deputy governor of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku has resigned.

“While it remains our practice to ignore such baseless stories, the need to put the truth out to concerned Imo citizens has necessitated this rebuttal.

“This story has no iota of truth in it but is a mere figment of the imaginations of those working against the government and people of Imo State.

“Prof. Njoku enjoys a robust working relationship with his boss, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, and indeed with every member of the state executive council, including members of the state legislature,’’ he said.

Ukwuoma urged the people to disregard such unfounded rumour and continue to support efforts to sustain the peace and development of the state.