By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has called on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan to reject the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as a nominee for INEC Commissioner.

The group in a statement on Thursday asked the senate president to put Nigeria first for once and reject the nomination of the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President and spokesman of the group, Abubakar Isah and Mock Samuel Kure, who signed the statement said they received the referral of the name of Lauretta Onochie as nominee for INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Delta State with rude shock.

The group observed that she had no business serving as INEC Commissioner.

“She is not the only competent person in Delta State that must be forced on the throat of Nigerians. If Mr. President cannot do without her, he is free to appoint her into any MDAs of his choice,” the statement stressed.

Lawan had on Wednesday directed the Senate Committee on INEC to commence screening of Onochie following her appointment as INEC resident electoral commissioner to represent Delta State in October 2020.

Although Onochie was appointed alongside three other nominees, her appointment generated outrage, with some Nigerians describing it as unconstitutional.