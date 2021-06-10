Former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has said he rejected becoming Tottenham manager because the project was unconvincing.

Conte said that he wasn’t ‘convinced’ by the project sold to him by Tottenham’s board during talks to become the club’s next manager.

The former Inter man was widely expected to become Spurs’ new boss, only for talks to break down late on. Reportedly, it was the club who ended negotiations, but only after Conte began to distance himself from the job.

Conte was quoted by Metro UK as saying, “Money is not my obsession.

“I look at projects and I am ready to stay at home if they don’t convince me.

“I like difficult challenges, but if there is something with a club that does not convince me, I prefer to say: no, thank you.”