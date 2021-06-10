By Taiwo Okanlawon

Trophy Extra Special Band competition has kicked off its ‘auditions’ for the second season of the brand.

The judges (2Baba, Timi Dakolo and Cobhams Asuquo) were tasked with the responsibility of determining which of the bands will proceed to the next stage and compete for the grand prize of N10 million and brand-new musical instruments.

As expected in any audition for a talent show of this calibre, some groups smashed their performances, while others left us anticipating the end of their performances.

The participating bands on the first episode included; Band of Five, Sounding, the Honey Band, Optimum Band, Wanda Band, Tritunez, The Benedicts, and Genial Sounds.

The most fascinating performance of the day was delivered by Genial Sounds – an all-girl band – who created an entire ‘owambe’ experience for the ages, thoroughly impressing the judges with an entertaining Lagbaja mashup.

Of course, they were the first to walk away with green bands which secured their slot in the live shows. In fact, the judges attested to smelling jollof rice, small chops, and crisp currencies as they played.

In next week’s episode, more bands will perform and compete for the chance to take home the coveted N10 million and a set of brand-new instruments.