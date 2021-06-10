By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tyler Perry has announced the return of his Madea character after a very short retirement.

He made the announcement that the comic character will be returning for a Netflix film in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Hey, guess what’s happening?” he said. “Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

“We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he said.

The upcoming film, titled A Madea Homecoming, will be shot entirely in Atlanta at the Tyler Perry studios and will debut on the online streaming platform in 2022.

Madea’s return to screens comes a few years after Perry shocked fans with news that the character will be retiring after a two-decade run. Madea first appeared in Perry’s 2005 hit movie ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman.’

The characters appeared last in 2019 ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ followed by 2020 ‘Madea’s Farewell Tour’.