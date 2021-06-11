African Women Handball Championship: Nigeria fall to Cameroon

The Nigerian women handball team on Thursday in Yaoundé fell 19-31 to their Cameroonian hosts in their second game at the African Women Handball Championship.

In the match at the Multipurpose Sports Centre, the Nigerian girls could not cope with the firepower of hosts Cameroon.

They did start the match with vigour and determination and were much better than they were during their first match, in which they also lost heavily to DR Congo.

This time around, they lost to Cameroon 13-14 in the first half.

But they could not sustain this first half momentum in the second half and the hosts outscored them and took advantage of their seven-meter throws to win the match 31-19.

The Nigerian side is still third in their group, with DR Congo leading the group after they defeated Kenya 42-16 earlier in the day.

Nigeria still has an opportunity to qualify for the quarter-finals as they must finish among two of the best losing teams.

It means the ladies must defeat Kenya in their final group B match to have any hope of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Nigerian team will now take on Kenya on Saturday.