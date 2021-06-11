Ondo state displaced Lagos on Thursday as the state with the most COVID-19 cases, just like it did on 8th and 9th of June.

The state recorded 23 cases out of 45 announced by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday.

The state has recorded 3,432 cases and 10th on the overall table.

However, other states with recorded cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday include Lagos-15, Gombe-2, Katsina-2, Rivers-2 and Nasarawa-1.

10 states had zero cases reported, which were: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,180,444 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,027, while 163,413 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the discharges included 75 community recoveries from the FCT managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency said no additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, it added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,497, as of June 10, 2021.