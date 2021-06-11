By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari will speak again today, this time on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to the president’s special media adviser, Femi Adesina, the interview “promises to be revealing and educating”.

Adesina touts the interview which will be aired at 8.30pm as exclusive to the government owned TV network.

On Wednesday, Buhari spoke with Arise TV, owned by media mogul Nduka Obaigbena.

He answered questions on a number of national issues, kicking off dusts of controversies on some of them.