By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7 am.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the address is to commemorate Democracy Day.

Recall that the Buhari-led administration in 2018 changed Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

More details later…