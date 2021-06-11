The monarchs in the four local government areas in Akokoland of Ondo State have told T.B Joshua’s family that they want the remains of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations buried in his hometown, Arigidi Akoko.

The monarchs and the community leaders in the four local governments made this known after a meeting held on Thursday in Oka Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the traditional rulers said Joshua had done well for the people of the Akokoland and deserved to be buried in Arigidi Akoko.

The monarchs said there was the need for late Joshua to be immortalised “ in order to make the whole world know that Akoko people were appreciative of his (Joshua) robust contribution to the growth and development of the Akokoland.”

“Undoubtedly, Pastor Joshua’s death came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes but a piercing sting. He was a great philanthropist whose death has created a vacuum difficult to fill.

“He demonstrated humility with a large heart to accommodate the feelings of the downtrodden, hence the need to bring his body to his place of birth in Arigidi Akoko.”

“His financial intervention can be seen in electricity and security; he provided patrol vehicles for both police and army and he also created employment at various projects he embarked upon just to mention a few.”

However, the family members of the deceased, who are in Lagos, are expected to make a decision on the burial arrangement of the late cleric at a meeting scheduled to hold today.