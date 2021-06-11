Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Delta State Government has alerted the general public and residents in the state that Delta may likely experience flooding this year.

The information was made known in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the Delta State Government announced to the general public and residents in the state that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has announced that 28 states including Delta and the FCT will most likely experience flooding this year.

Similarly, the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) in its 2021 seasonal climatic forecast has also observed that signals monitored by the agency indicate that the country is very likely to experience unprecedented heavy downpour.

Consequently, the state government wishes to alert communities along the banks of the River Niger in the following local government areas of Oshimili South and North, Ndokwa East and West, Isoko North and South, Ughelli South, Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Aniocha South, Sapele, Warri North and South, Warri South-West and Udu of the likelihood of strong impact during the imminent flood.

A statement from the office of the Secretary of the State Government (SSG) therefore calls on the authorities of the local government councils, traditional rulers, community and opinion leaders to educate and advise their subjects to step up preparation against the flood prediction in order to reduce the level of destruction of lives and properties.

As a further cautionary measure the state government charges citizens and residents to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste into drainage systems and natural water ways and to also avoid building on natural water ways.

It also advised that people living on the banks of the River Niger should plan to relocate to higher grounds especially when the level of the river starts rising.