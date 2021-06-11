By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that vehicles with unauthorised government number plates attached to them will, henceforth, be impounded and their drivers prosecuted accordingly.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, Ore Unit Commander, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ore, Ondo State.

Aladenika said that some criminals were fond of indulging in the use of vehicle number plates belonging to either the Federal or state governments to perpetrate crimes in society.

He warned motorists who indulge in such a heinous act to desist from it as it would not be business as usual.

According to him, erring drivers will be arrested and prosecuted as well as have their vehicles impounded.

“We have found out that criminals now hide under the guise of using either state or federal government number plates to perpetrate crimes.

“Any vehicle found not to have a corresponding or authorised government number plate will be impounded and the drivers arrested and prosecuted.

“We will do our best to ensure that the highways are safe for travellers and other road users,” Aladenika said.

He, however, appealed to the public to give reliable information to the FRSC or the police on those suspected to be using unauthorised government number plates on their vehicles.

He said that apprehending such would help rid society of bad elements.

Aladenika also urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations for the safety of lives and property.

NAN