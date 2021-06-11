By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said that police officers across Nigeria would be ruthless in handling hoodlums.

He said this on Friday at Abeokuta, Ogun State capital before he received security vehicles and equipment donated to the police by the state government.

The IGP received over 55 patrol vehicles, motorcycles, 200 bulletproofs, 20 helmets, and communication equipment from the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

While receiving the security equipment, Baba remarked that the equipment will upscale operations of the security agents in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He said law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear, stressing that the security operatives would deal with the trouble makers ruthlessly.

The IGP also noted that security is everybody’s business and thanked the governor for making the job of police officer easier.

Baba said, “Security is everybody’s business; we appreciate you for making our jobs easier by giving us tools to work with. No security outfit in the world can succeed without mobility and communication gadgets. The body armour will give personnel the courage to confront crimes.

“This will go a long way in ensuring the security of lives and property in Ogun State.

“I want to assure that we will be ruthless on those posing a serious security threat to the peaceful coexistence in the country.”

The Ogun State governor also declared that his government will smoke out criminals and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.