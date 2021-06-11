The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured residents of safety during the Saturday, June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

FCTA assured residents of the city of the protection of their lives and properties during the Democracy Day celebration.

Tension had heightened across the city over looming attacks and violence as groups plan to protest bad governance on Democracy Day following the hardship and insecurity bedevilling many parts of the country.

Mr Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, on Thursday assured that the security agencies in the FCT are committed to ensuring that the lives and properties of residents are protected during the celebration and beyond.

Adesola gave the assurance shortly after the routine FCT Security Committee meeting on Thursday.

Adesola who presided over the meeting said, “Residents of FCT are very peace-loving. So, collectively, we are committed to a peaceful June 12 celebration.

“In this regard, our security agencies are catching on to this commitment and they have assured us that no stone will be left unturned in protecting the lives and properties of residents.

“Security agencies have marshalled various strategies that will be deployed during this period. So, one thing I can tell the residents is to be assured of their safety in the city during the period and beyond.”

He urged residents to go about their normal and lawful activities stressing that the celebration would be concluded peacefully.

Adesola while addressing the issue of kidnapping in the Territory said that there was a consensus that the joint operations of the various security agencies will pay off.

He revealed that the FCT Administration is supporting the various security agencies through the provision of more operational vehicles and restoring those that had broken down to boost their operations and improve their response time.

He also revealed that the National Security and Civil Defence Corps reported on the establishment of a Special Task Force to tackle the menace of kidnapping in the Territory.