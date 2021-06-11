June 12: Police warn miscreants, hoodlums to steer clear of Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has warned miscreants and hoodlums who may want to hijack planned protests across the nation on June 12 by activist groups to steer clear as they will be dealt with according to law.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday issued the stern warning to during a stakeholder’s meeting with leaders of Civil Society Organizations, youth organizations, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), media representatives and opinion leaders in Port Harcourt.

He said the meeting was convened to liaise with the said organizations to scuttle the plans of miscreants.

He advised members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, imploring them to avoid acts that might threaten peace.

He, however, advised groups who intended to hold any form of rally to formally apply to the state command who shall duly provide them with adequate security, and ensure that hoodlums did not hijack their event.

In response, members of Civil Society Organizations who participated in the meeting urged the police to ensure non-violation of the rights of citizens who come out for rally or procession on the day.