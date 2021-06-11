June 12: We'll crush any protest in Lagos - Police

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it was not aware of any planned protest to commemorate 2021 Democracy Day on June 12 and vowed to quell any of such.

Acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has told his members to be ready for massive protest on June 12, 2021 to demand for Yoruba nation.

But the police said the public should disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said residents should go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, 12th June, 2021.

“In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media.

“They should go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.

“While assuring the general public of adequate security of lives and property in Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, reiterated that police personnel in the command will religiously discharge their duties within the ambit of the law,” the statement said.