The Kaduna State Government on Friday confirmed bandits’ attack on Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, stating that the state had been briefed.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed that during the invasion, bandits killed one student, injured one, abducted about eight students and two lecturers of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria.

Aruwan in a statement on Friday explained that the state has been briefed by security agencies of the attack by bandits at the main campus of the polytechnic late on Thursday night.

Aruwan noted that the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically, stressing that in the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries.

The statement gave the names of the affected students as Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment,” the statement explained.

The statement also confirmed that the abducted lecturers and students were whisked away from the institution during the attack.

Aruwan, in the statement, said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution.