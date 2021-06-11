By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to deal with traffic robbers terrorising Lagos residents.

The police boss formed the Squads on Friday 11th June 2021, at the Command Headquarters.

CP Odumosu also released crime-fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets to the Squads for efficiency and better service delivery.

The police commissioner identified areas like Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere among others as hot spots where miscreants and traffic robbers must be removed immediately.

He assured Lagosians of adequate security of lives and property in Lagos State.

CP Odumosu also reiterated that police personnel in the command will rigorously discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.