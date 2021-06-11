By Nimot Sulaimon

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is felicitating with Nigerians as the nation celebrates Democracy Day On Saturday, June 12.

In the statement released by him, the Senate President noted significant Nigerians who struggled to establish democracy in the country.

He worried that the current socio-political and economic challenges plaguing the nation, has resulted in a threat to the democracy and unity of Nigeria.

Lawan appealed to the citizens to be fair and patriotic as ”no nation is free from challenges”.

”We are not where we want to be yet in our democratic march but we are also not where we started. There will always remain much work to be done in democratic consolidation and nation-building. Therefore, we should never despair or contemplate a return to the undemocratic past that had cost us so much toil and blood to escape from.

”We have reached an advanced stage in the constitution review exercise. Our Committees at the Senate and House of Representatives are collating the views and submissions by Nigerians from across the country.

”The final report is now being expected and we hope to debate the recommendations and take a vote on them before we proceed on our annual vacation in July.

”We are also set to pass the Electoral Act amendment Bill this June. This bill contains provisions that address identified deficiencies in our electoral process so that we can sustain the progress that is being made in the system under the Fourth Republic.

”While congratulating my fellow Nigerians on the journey so far, I urge us all to remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy. Happy Democracy Day!