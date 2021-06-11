Niger Government has reiterated its continued commitment to bringing banditry and other forms of criminality to an end in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said this when he received Victims Support Fund (VSF), an NGO, led by its Executive Director, Prof. Nana Tanko, in his office in Minna on Friday.

He said that the government was worried by the activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, and as such, it would leave no stone unturned in tackling the dastardly act in the state.

He expressed the government’s readiness to partner with any non-governmental organisation toward fashioning out strategies that would forestall any breach of security in the state.

Matane said that seven local government areas in the state namely: Munya, Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Wushishi, Rijau and Mashegu were affected by banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He commended VSF members for their tremendous support to victims of insurgency, vulnerable persons and urged them not to relent as the act would assist in dealing with insurgency in the country.

Earlier in her remarks, Prof. Tanko said that VSF responded to urgent needs to promote community recovery and stability by facilitating the restoration of livelihood.

She said that VSF, which is a knowledge-driven and programme-based organisation, had also built a partnership for support and transformation of victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria

The VSF entourage includes the Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, and other directors of the agency.