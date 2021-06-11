By Abankula

No communique was released on Thursday after a nine-hour closed door meeting in Abuja of some eminent Nigerians, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting was called to deliberate on the state of the nation and suggest solutions to some of the lingering challenges.

But no communique came out of the deliberations.

Former agriculture minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who also attended said a communique on the outcome of the meeting will be issued later.

In attendance at the meeting were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar, and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Also sighted was Cardinal John Onaiyekan, a Catholic archbishop. .

The meeting was held at the Kano Conference Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

It was held in collaboration with the Interfaith Initiative for Peace, National Peace Committee and Socio-Cultural Consultative Committee all under Committee for Goodness of Nigeria.

According to a notice of invitation sent to the Nigeria Labour Congress by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, the meeting was an exploratory one, to discuss pressing issues of national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress of the country.

However, at the end of the meeting, Obasanjo could not be sighted for comments, while former Head of State, General Abdulsalami declined to speak to journalists.