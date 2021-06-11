Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.); the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; to the Presidential Villa today.

Sources noted that the eminent Nigerians are scheduled to meet the president after they had a nine-hour closed-door meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the Kano Conference Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

It was called to deliberate on the state of the nation and suggest solutions to some of the lingering challenges.

However, no communique was released on Thursday but the resolutions of the meeting would be presented to President Buhari at the Villa today.

Others in attendance at the meeting were the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN); General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Daramola; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Audu Ogbe.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo were also at the meeting.

The former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan was also sighted.

Journalists who were at the venue were barred from the meeting as the organisers said, “It’s not a media affair.”